Shirt Prepared For Pele In 1971 To Be Auctioned For £30,000

A football shirt made for the late Pele by Brazil before his final international match is expected to fetch up to £30,000 at auction.

It was one of the two number 10 jerseys created for Brazil’s 1971 match against Yugoslavia, according to Hansons Auctioneers.

Instead of wearing it throughout the game, Pele donated it to the team’s masseuse.

Later, the shirt was purchased by the manager of a restaurant in Shropshire, who expressed the hope that it would eventually wind up in a football museum.

It was purchased from a private collector in 2020, according to the 33-year-old vendor who wished to go nameless.

Pele, who passed away in December, was chosen in 2000 as Fifa’s Player of the Century because he was the only player to win the World Cup three times.

In addition to the long-sleeved jersey, Hansons Auctioneers explained a short-sleeved shirt was made and worn throughout the game.

The unused long-sleeved jersey, according to the organization, was given to Abilio Jose de Silva, a masseuse who worked with the national team from the late 1960s to 1994, after the match.

The shirt and a letter from the masseur’s daughter confirming its authenticity will be put up for auction at the company’s Derbyshire saleroom on February 15.

Pele had a record-setting 1,281 goals throughout his 21-year career, and he also made 1,363 appearances. He scored 77 goals in 92 international games.