Senate Approves Buhari’s Reappointment Of Seven ICPC Commissioners [Full List]

The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of seven National Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for reappointment.

Naija News recalls that Buhari had last Tuesday written to the Senate asking the Upper Legislative chamber to consider and approve the seven nominees for reappointment.

The letter read: “In accordance with Section 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices ans Other Related Offences Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of seven (7) persons for reappointment as members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”

Those nominated for reappointment by Buhari include Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) from Katsina State to represent North West, Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa state) to represent North West, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun (rtd) from Lagos State to represent South West and Dr. Grace Nkechiyere Chinda from Delta State to represent South-South.

Others are Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra state to represent South East, Abdullahi Maikano from Niger state to represent North Central and Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa state to represent North Central.

Following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, the red chamber confirmed their reappointment.

Senators approved that the nominee be confirmed when their nomination was put to vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.