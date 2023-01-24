Police Arrests Arsenal Fans Celebrating EPL Match Win Against Man United – [Photos]

A supposed English Premier League (EPL) match victory celebration ended badly for a group of Arsenal fans in Uganda on Monday after police operatives arrested them.

Naija News learnt that at least eight Arsenal fans were apprehended in Jinja yesterday while celebrating Arsenal’s win against rival club, Manchester United.

Recall that the Gunners thrashed the Red Devils 3-2 at the Emirate stadium last Sunday, January 22, 2023. The win puts Arsenal at five points above Manchester City and 11 points above Man United.

Fans had anticipated the match to end in a draw before Arsenal earned a dramatic last-minute goal from Eddie Nketiah to win 3-2 in Sunday’s match.

Elated Arsenal fans in the city of Jinja, however, took to the streets on Monday morning, January 23, driving in convoy to celebrate the Sunday night victory.

Police operatives intercepted the football fans as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street, Naija News learnt.

According to the security operatives, the fans acted against the law as they did not have a permit to hold the procession, which is a public order offence.

It was said that the Ugandan Public Order Management Act (POMA) requires all organisers of public meetings and processions to notify the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at least three days but not more than 15 days before the proposed date of the procession.

“The notice should indicate the date, time, location, size, purpose and other basic information which is justified, to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly,” a Ugandan police source told journalists.

Speaking about the arrest, one Baker Kasule, who was part of the group, told reporters that a police patrol vehicle pulled in front of them and asked each one of them to disembark and climb the patrol car, which was destined for Jinja Police Station.

“I don’t know what we have done but we were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United,” Kasule reportedly said, adding that “they are 20 supporters in total, all from Jinja City.”

Confirming the arrest of the Arsenal fans, Kira Regional Police spokesperson, James Mubi, said the police arrested eight Arsenal supporters and are currently in detention.

“They were holding a procession, and you all know that when holding any gathering or procession, you must get clearance from the police,” Mubi told local newsmen.

He added: “Seeking Police clearance is also for your own good because there are people with ill intentions, and not whoever dons an Arsenal jersey is a supporter.

“I’m in a Police uniform, but I support Arsenal… We aren’t against Arsenal, but what is inside the intentions.”