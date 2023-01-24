Peter Obi Reacts To Gruesome Killing Of Imo LG Boss, Ohizu

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has condemned the killing of the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State , Chris Ohizu by unknown gunmen.

Naija News reports that Ohizu was beheaded by his abductors after the gunmen were allegedly paid the sum of N6 million as ransom to release him.

In a video posted online on Sunday, the gunmen insisted that there would be no election in Nigeria.

A source that spoke with Punch from the local government area claimed that the killers of Ohizu published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status.

The source said, “The sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday. His killer posted it with his phone on his WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded.

Reacting to the killing, the LP candidate via his verified Twitter page condemned the killing whilst commiserating with the family of the deceased.

According to the former Anambra governor, things like things ought not to happen, adding that Insecurity in the Southeast remains a cause of concern.

In his words: “I condemn the gruesome killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased. -PO”