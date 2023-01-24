Omokri Reacts As APC Presidential Rally Ended Abruptly In Bauchi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the abrupt ending of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State on Monday.

Naija News earlier reported that the rally was held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi ended abruptly when the power supply ceased thrice and the sound system went off and could not be restored.

Reacting in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Omokri said the APC rally ended because the crowd was shouting the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, instead of the name of the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu.

He wrote: “This Is The Real Reason The Bauchi APC Rally Ended Abruptly. The Crowd Responded Sai Atiku Instead if Sai Tinubu, When They Call APC.’

This Is The Real Reason The Bauchi APC Rally Ended Abruptly. The Crowd Responded Sai Atiku Instead if Sai Tinubu, When They Call APC #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/X2YZV3ZfGP — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 23, 2023

Power Outage Disrupts APC Rally

There was an outage when the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, was making his speech.

Shortly after, the electricity supply was restored and Bagudu came back to conclude his remarks.

But a few minutes later, the power supply again went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium and began addressing the party supporters.

While Adamu, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and others were on the podium, the power was restored again before it went off for the third time, and all efforts to resolve it failed.

Also, the party’s standard bearer could not address the mammoth crowd at the rally, following the departure of the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who subsequently left the stadium without delivering any speech, waved to the crowd as he headed toward his vehicle.

The rally ended shortly after the President’s departure from the venue.