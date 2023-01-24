NRC Blames Diesel Shortage For Delay Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has blamed the shortage of diesel for its delayed services along the Abuja-Kaduna train route on Monday.

This is as the corporation apologized to stranded passengers who were abandoned at the train station yesterday.

Naija News gathered that the Manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), Pascal Nnorli, in a statement said the delay was due to a shortage in the supply of diesel.

According to him, the diesel shortage affected the specification required to operate the rolling stock, which was outrightly rejected after statutory laboratory tests.

Nnorli who pledged the commitment of the corporation to better services going forward noted that “The management of the NRC sincerely apologises to our esteemed customers who may have experienced a delay in our Abuja-Kaduna train service on Monday, Jan. 23.

“The delay was caused by the supply of diesel/AGO, which fell short of the specification required to operate our rolling stock, which was out rightly rejected after statutory laboratory test.

“The compulsory laboratory test is carried out on all liquid that is used on the rolling stock, locomotives inclusive to ensure that the right specifications are utilised.”

Meanwhile, Naija News recalls that hundreds of passengers were stranded on Sunday as an NRC passenger train derailed in Ajaokuta Kogi State.

The same train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed forcing many of the passengers to be stranded but with no casualty of passengers injured.

Sources in the train narrated that the incident happened inside Kogi forest, as many of the passengers were said to have abandoned the train for fear of being taken, hostage.

It was learnt that the train which left Warri early on Sunday morning got derailed at about 12:noon inside the thick forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

The development comes barely one week after some passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State.