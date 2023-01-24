NPC Commences Training Of 786,741 Workers Against Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that it has commenced the training of 786,741 workers ahead of the 2023 census slated to start in March.

It was gathered that the NPC’s Director of Public Affairs, Isiaka Yahaya in a statement on Tuesday revealed that of the 786,741 workers to be trained, 623,797 are enumerators, 125,944 supervisors, 24,001 data quality assistants, 12,000 field coordinators, 1,000 data quality managers, 1639 centre administrators and 59,000 are LGA level facilitators.

The functionaries as learnt by Naija News were to be trained on census forms, census applications, data capturing processes, interpersonal communication, and basic troubleshooting of Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI).

Yahaya, while appealing to all stakeholders to support the commission to conduct a successful census noted that “In preparation for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census scheduled to begin from 29th March to 2nd April 2023, the National Population Commission has commenced the training of functionaries for the exercise in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Monday, 23rd January 2023.

“The training which is being organized in stages started with the training of Census Specialized Workforce (CSW) and facilitators who will in turn train enumerators, supervisors, field coordinators, data quality assistants and data quality managers. The training includes self-learning study, online training with monitored simulated hands-on and in-person classroom hands-on training.

“To ensure that the data collected are of high quality, the commission has recruited and trained Data Quality Managers and Data Quality Assistants on the deployment of maps, data validation and monitoring of the census dashboard.”