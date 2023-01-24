Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 24th January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 24th January 2023.

The PUNCH: The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State was brought to an abrupt end by power outage on Monday. The rally was going on at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, when the power supply ceased and the sound system went off and could not be restored.

The Guardian: An estimated N65 million was, yesterday, lost as cargoes got trapped at the Lagos port following the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) total closure of the facility and restriction of access to port users over President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit. The NPA began a strict access control into the PTML area of the Tin Can Island Port, since last weekend, due to the two-day working visit of the President to the MRS Petroleum Tank Farm.

This Day: President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, performed the historic inauguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port located at Itoke village, Ibeju-Lekki, in Lagos State, and observed the first offloading from CMA CGM Mozart at the quay. The project, an investment in excess of $1.5 billion, is a joint venture between the federal government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government, Tolarams Group (owners of the Lagos Free Zone), and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The Nation: President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will succeed him. “Tinubu is the incoming president,” he said while paying a courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, in his palace yesterday.

Daily Trust: Residents and traders across Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Anambra and Yobe states have continued to lament the impact of the unavailability of new naira notes as well as the challenges they are facing in getting their old naira notes into the banking system.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.