‘Na Davido Make Me Buy This Benz’ – Singer’s Lookalike Splashes Millions On New Car (Video)

Twinobo, lookalike of popular Nigerian singer, Davido has shared his excitement with netizens after purchasing a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Naija News reports that the content creator rose to fame after his striking resemblance with Davido drew attention.

He subsequently delved into skit-making and seems to be doing well for himself.

Taking to Instagram to share his latest achievement, Twinobo posted a video of his new car and revealed that he was able to purchase the benz because of his 30BG lifestyle.

He subsequently urged Davido to provide funds for fuel or he would sell the vehicle and get a Lexus.

He wrote, “Nah @davido make me buy this Benz oooo because of 30bg lifestyle him must surely buy me fuel ⛽️ if not I go sale am buy Lexus cheeee but ehhh tooo sure for 30BG cheeeee”

Watch the video below,

Ka3na Expecting Second Child

Former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Ka3na Jones, popularly known as Boss Lady has announced she is expecting a second child.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a year after she announced her marriage to aged Whiteman had crashed and she has moved to the UK to start a new life with her first baby.

However, the reality TV star surprised her fans and followers on Wednesday, January 23, 2023, after sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

According to Ka3na, they have carried the news of the unborn child for a long time in their hearts and they have grown restless to hold and decided to show off the baby to the world.

She wrote: “We Are Pregnant! @lila_bossbaby. We’ve Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World. Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch YOU” BLOSSOM