Mentally Challenged Man Beaten Up By Youths After Destroying 4 ATMs

A mentally challenged man was beaten up by angry youths in Ore area, Odigbo council area of Ondo state, for reportedly destroying four Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in some old generational banks.

According to Vanguard, the victim stormed the bank around 7pm on Monday and destroyed the machines one after the other.

An eyewitness told the aforementioned publication that the incident looked quite funny as the deranged man went to the banks one after the other and began to destroy the ATMs.

He said, ”the whole incident looked funny, the madman, just went to the banks, one after the other and destroyed them.

”The banks were located close to each other in Ondo town.

”Some youths who saw him destroying the machines, pounced on him and beat him to a pulp.

”Those who gathered to watch were afraid that the madman was dead as he bled profusely.

” The mob later took to their heels but the madman later recovered and took to his heels.”

When contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said that the victim ” destroyed four ATM machines, hence he was beaten but he was not dead.