Many Killed As ISWAP Clash With Special Forces In Failed Ambush

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, have reportedly killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Damboa, Borno State.

Naija News reports that the troops neutralised several terrorists when they launched a failed ambush on a convoy of the troops in Komala village along the Damboa to Maiduguri Road.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, intelligence sources revealed that the ISWAP insurgents on hilux trucks, MRAP and motorcycles, attacked the troops, who were on fighting patrol.

The sources, who said that the troops stwifly responded with a heavy gunfire, added that efforts of the Air Task Force and the ground troops led to the elimination of several of the insurgents, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The source said: “We also succeeded in collecting one Guntruck, MRAP as well as three three motorcycles from the terrorists.

“ISWAP terrorists have continued to suffer humiliating defeat in the hands of our troops. On January 13, the troops killed several of the terrorists and destroyed their MRAP when they attacked own troops in Azir.

“The baggers attempted to try their luck on us but God was on our side. The victory is very glaring.”