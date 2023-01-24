Many Feared Dead As ‘Bomb Explosion’ Rocks Niger Community

Many people have reportedly feared dead in the Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, after an alleged bomb explosion.

A security analyst, residents have sent multiple distress signals over the incident.

The security analyst identified as @secmxx via his Twitter handle, stated that an unspecified number of residents are currently feared dead and injured.

Accounts of individuals residing in the state have also confirmed the reports.

A Facebook user, Massanja Danlami, wrote: “Shiroro Local Government on Fire especially Galkogo community need our prayers. Many lives have lost (sic). Oh Allah protect us”.

Another user, Beli Abubakar Nasiru, wrote: “Innalillahi Wa innailaihirrajiun. Reports coming in, from the Bomb blast that occurred today in Galadima Galkogo in Shiroro LGA is not good at all a lot of casualties. Ya Allah has mercy on us”.

The State’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Emmanuel Umar in a phone conversation with the whistler confirmed an attack had occurred in the community but debunked the report of an explosion.

He also did not state the nature of the incident and when it occurred.

He said, “There is an attack that happened, and I am in the middle of an emergency now, but get it correctly, it is not an explosion, but we are trying to find out what truly happened.”

Umar noted that details of the incident would be communicated shortly.