List Of PDP Chieftains At Bayelsa Presidential Rally

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) were in Bayelsa State for the party’s Presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the PDP presidential campaign rally took place on Monday afternoon at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking at the rally, the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, said every developmental project done in Bayelsa since 1999 was executed by the PDP administration.

He said: “I want to remind you since the beginning of democracy, Bayelsa has been PDP and PDP has been Bayelsa.

“Everything you see in Bayelsa today was provided by the PDP government, everything. Therefore, I am calling on you, the people of Bayelsa, not to leave PDP; don’t make the mistake of leaving PDP.

“You have provided governors and a president, and you are going to provide many more. So, the future of Nigeria and Bayelsa is tied to PDP.

“I want to appeal to you. You have listened to my programmes. I said I am committed to implementing five key programmes in this country starting from the unification of this country.”

Below are the top PDP leaders at the event.

Abubakar; the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; Govenor Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

Also present at the rally were the former governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, and former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke, and Director of Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, among others.