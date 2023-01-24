List Of APC Chieftains At Bauchi Presidential Rally

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (PC) attended the party’s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State on Monday.

The rally which took place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, was brought to an abrupt end by power outage.

Naija News reports that the rally was going on when the power supply ceased and the sound system went off and could not be restored.

But after waiting in vain for power to be restored, the president marched to the podium and raised the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Shettima; and the party’s governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar’s hands as a sign of endorsement.

He also went round the podium to show Tinubu and his running mate to the thousands of supporters who were becoming restless.

While that was going on, the technical team was running up and down trying to fix the outage but they could not.

Buhari, who subsequently left the stadium without delivering any speech, waved to the crowd as he headed toward his vehicle.

However, the rally ended shortly after the President left the venue for Lagos State.

Some of the APC stalwarts present at the rally include Tinubu, Shettima, Abubakar, the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Others were Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau (retd.); and former Anambra governorship aspirant, Andy Ubah.

The state Chairman of the APC, Musa Babayo; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum; former Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda; and former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff, were all present at the event.

Also at the rally were the Governors of Borno, Kebbi, and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu, and Mai Mala Buni, respectively.