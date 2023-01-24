Kulu Abubakar Resigns As Sokoto Commissioner, Dumps PDP For APC

Sokoto State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hajiya Kulu Haruna Abubakar, has reportedly resigned from her position.

Naija News learnt that the commissioner did this as she announced her withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Former presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the APC, Adamu Garba, revealed this on Monday evening, alleging that Hajiya Abubakar dumped the nation’s opposition party alongside many others.

“Commissioner for Science and Technology in Sokoto State, Hajiya Kulu Haruna Abubakar resigns and dumps from PDP, joins the APC, alongside so many others.

“Sokoto is coming back to APC in 2023. You can write this down,” Garba noted via his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening.

Naija News understands that Abubakar was part of a committee set up earlier by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections to screen and verify nominated deputy governorship candidates of the party in all 28 states where governorship elections are scheduled to be held across the federation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had confirmed the committee list in June 2022 while addressing journalists in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the mandate for constituting the committee by the National Working Committee was pursuant to the provision of Part V, Paragraph 11 of the Electoral Guidelines of the party.

The committee according to the party, will be headed by Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, while Dr Akilu Indabawa is the Secretary of the committee and Sunday Omobo will serve as the Administrative Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Fidelis Tapgun, Rt. Hon. Binta Bello, Suleiman Usman (SAN), Dr. Istifanus Zabadi, Hajia Kulu Haruna, Ayotunde George-Ologun, and Debby Nicol.