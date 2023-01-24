Keyamo Reacts As PDP Heads To Court, Seeks Tinubu’s Disqualification

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its latest move for the disqualification of the ruling party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has taken its case to the court to have Tinubu declared ineligible to contest the February 25 presidential election by virtue of section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a chat with reporters in Abuja on Monday, Ologbodiyan said Tinubu’s alleged conviction for narcotic offenses by a United States court makes him ineligible to contest.

He said the PDP PCO also wants the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC or any other political party and erase his name from all materials relating to next month’s election.

According to Ologbondiyan, allowing Tinubu to contest in the forthcoming elections is “fundamentally illegal, invalid and must be expunged immediately.”

Reacting to the development in a statement late Monday night, Keyamo said the opposition party was waking up rather too late and bereft of originality and ideas.

He said: “This is so laughable that Nigerians are beginning to see that these are remorseless people; leopards that cannot change their skin. Instead of Atiku to face the cameras, shed some tears and apologise to the nation for abusing his office as VP (vice president) with SPVs, his reply in summary is, ‘what-about-you-too?’ This is disastrously sad.

“Why did they wait all these months until we filed before they are now rushing to court? I challenged them more than two months ago, yet, they did nothing. It shows a team that is lacking in originality, lacking in ideas and lacking in vision.

“It is just an attempt to create a counter suit to our own. Unfortunately for them, Nigerians have seen through them already: SPV advocates that are trying to turn the tide of public opinions. Nigerians have decided; Nigerians have rejected them.”