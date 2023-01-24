‘It’s Only S3x Many BBNaija Ladies Have To Offer’ – Nedu

Nigerian Comedian cum media personality, Chinedu Ani, popularly known as Nedu, has made a mockery of ladies who go for the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.

Naija News reports that Nedu during his podcast, The Honest Bunch with BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin, said hunger makes many ladies eager to go for the reality show.

According to him, the BBNaija show rapidly takes people to the spotlight but lacks the substance to enable them to keep up with the fame.

Nedu added that many ex-female housemates from the show have nothing to offer apart from sex and they go for the show to get male admirers.

He said: “The reason why many go to BBN is because they are hungry. Do you know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoot you up but there is no substance to hold you up onto. It’s only sex many of them have to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers”.

I Caught Two Popular Celebrities Having Threesome

Meanwhile, Nedu recently recounted how he caught two popular female influencers having a threesome with his rich friend, an Abuja big boy in Transcop hotel.

The media personality made this known during a talk session with Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, where he disclosed how he walked in on two famous female celebrities having a threesome with his rich friend.

He also hinted that these females were former housemates of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) reality show.

He added that this came about after the said ‘big boy’ reached out to him, requesting the number of one of the female celebrities.

According to Nedu, his friend paid the BBN housemate 3m just to talk with him and gave her $15,000 after sleeping with her.