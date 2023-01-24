I Wanna Go Back – May Yul Edochie Makes Earnest Wish On Social Media

May Yul Edochie the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed a wish on her Instagram page which has sparked various reactions from her followers.

The mother of four who recently arrived from a trip to the United Kingdom shared a picture from her time in the country and expressed her wish to go back.

She wrote, “Happy new weeks guys, I wanna go back.”

Reacting, netizens took to the comment section to praise her ageless beauty and pray for her.

Olumiderosemary, “May the hand of the lord rest upon you and your beautiful kids.”

Chidera, “You are a living proof of grace. Keep shining, keep smiling. Happiness looks good on you.”

Rynak, “Sleek queen and we will take you back.”

Helen, “Go back biko, na there fit you. You be international queen.”

Tolu, “Beautiful, soft and eloquent. God hot you babe.”

Roseline, “Good to know you are doing awesome. Keep being beautiful in and out.”

Joyce, “Beautifully made.”

Favour, “So cute. You are a woman of grace. Grave will take you back my queen mother.”

Lizo, “I see too much elegance in one being. Queening in the highest frequency.”

Mabelle, “My beautiful queen Amaka. Love you.”

Amarachi, “Beautiful Queen May, may you never dine with your enemy. You look gorgeous.”