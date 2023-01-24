‘He Will Not Have Even 5 Percent Vote’ – Akpabio Rejected By His Local Government Chairman

There seems to be trouble on the homefront for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio as he has been told he won’t win the forthcoming elections.

According to the Chairman of Akpabio’s Essien Udim Local Government Area, Mr. Anthony Luke, the former Minister has done nothing to warrant the people of his local government vote for him as their Senator.

Speaking against the background of the recent Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Akpabio as the APC candidate for the senatorial district, Luke submitted that the former Minister can’t even get five percent of votes from Okon which is a part of the local government.

The LG boss accused Akpabio of doing nothing for other communities apart from his own community of Ukana and therefore submitted that the people won’t cast their votes for him.

He said, “I am the chairman of Essien Udim LGA, let us count the wards that will support him (Akpabio). My ward will not support him. The other time, their party, APC, got zero vote in my community, Okon. So, what makes you think he will get 100% votes of the people of Essien Udim?

“What yardstick will they use in supporting him (Akpabio) when we have Ukana clinic in Ukana, when we have Mopol base, Federal Polytechnic, Police Secondary Secondary all in Ukana, what will my people show for it?

“What of Odoro Ikot? What do we have in Afaha Ikot Ebak? What do we have to show in Ukana West 1? What do we have to show in Ikpe? Want do we have to show in Adiasim? What do we have to show in Ekpeyong 1&2? Ukana where he comes from may support him but surely, I’m telling you he cannot win in Essien Udim.

“Akpabio will not have even 5 per cent vote in Okon. What will I have to show as an Okon man? The only road that got into Okon has not been completed till date, what will I use to campaign for him?”

Our Loyalty Is To PDP

Not done, the Essien Udim LGA chairman said his people would support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections, adding that the entire Akwa Ibom is a PDP state.

He further accused Akpabio of biting the finger that once fed him by dumping the PDP for the APC after he attained many lofty political positions with the party.

“You and I know that Akwa Ibom state is predominantly a PDP state. I have to be grateful to the leadership of the PDP. It is the PDP that gave an Essien Udim son ticket to be the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“PDP gave Akpabio minority leader position even when he was first timer. So we don’t have to be ungrateful to such a party and you expect an Essien Udim son to leave the party? Is that how it works? An Essien Udim man is a truthful man; he has integrity, we don’t do that because it is anti-party,” he said.

The chairman also accused Akpabio of betraying a rotational arrangement arguing that it is the turn of Abak federal constituency, not Ikot Ekpene which had had the opportunity to produce five senators since 1963 to produce the next person to occupy the office.

It’s All Lies

Reacting to the allegations and position of the local government chairman, the Director, Media and Publicity of the Akpabio campaign organization, Mr Joe Iniodu, however, said there is no truth in the submissions.

He described the claims of the local government boss as spurious and a complete fallacy.

Iniodu said, “That is complete fallacy because some of us who are not from Essien Udim are envious of Essien Udim because of the transformation that trailed that community during the era of Godswill Akpabio. They are big beneficiaries of his government because during his tenure, Akpabio acted as a man who loves Akwa Ibom state and his community.

“So, when people say that Akpabio cannot win his LGA, apart from the fact that that argument is spurious and banal as it is, just last Sunday a congregation of Catholic people waited for Akpabio. A Catholic church that has a tradition of punctuality and decorum waited because Akpabio was expected to be in the church and immediately he arrived, the congregation erupted in joy, not because of money, but just to see a man who had made Essien Udim proud.”