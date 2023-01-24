Harry Kane Reveals What Helped Tottenham Win Against Fulham

Tottenham’s striker Harry Kane has attributed the club’s turnaround to a team meeting following their narrow victory at Fulham.

Harry Kane scored the game’s lone goal with a stunning drive into the lower corner from just outside the penalty area. His lone goal has tied him with Jimmy Greaves for the most goals scored by a Spurs player with 266 overall.

The England captain missed a chance to break the record in the second half as Bernd Leno expertly deflected his close-range header over.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris denied Bobby Decordova-Reid’s long-range attempt and Harrison Reed’s close-range strike, before Kane’s winning goal.

The 1-0 win over Fulham on Monday night was Spurs’ lone victory in the Premier League in six games, following losses to Arsenal and Manchester City in back-to-back contests. They are now only three points shy of the Champions League berths.

After the 1-0 victory, Harry Kane said: “We are a little bit behind where we want to be but tonight was important.

“We had a good talk amongst ourselves, just to get back to what we are good at, clean sheets, being compact and hard to break down. Then we know we will have a chance to score and have players who can do that.

“It was a really important win for us, especially after the last couple of games, to get back to winning ways.”

While Tottenham Hotspur’s embattled coach, Antonio Conte said: “I had a good answer from my players. I asked them for the solidity of last season and the will and desire to fight and to be resilient.

“We showed when you play as a team it is difficult to play against us. Today has to be a starting point for us to give everything then we will see what happens at the end.”