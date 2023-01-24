Halima Abubakar Once Tattooed Apostle Suleman’s Name On Her Body – Friend

A close friend to Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, Benita in a recent interview spoke on the actress’s alleged relationship with the general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman.

Benita in the interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola claimed that she was aware of Halima’s relationship with the cleric.

She further stated that her friend aborted three pregnancies while in a relationship with Apostle Suleman.

This is coming days after the Nigerian actress claimed that she was pregnant three times during her time with the cleric.

Benita added that she and Halima had no idea Suleman was a pastor because they assumed he worked in the oil and gas industry.

She said, “Halima and I are best friends and I knew when she and Apostle Suleman were dating. We never knew he was a pastor, we thought he was into oil and gas. Halima aborted 3 pregnancies for him.

“After the third pregnancy, she started bleeding every day. I used to follow her to her shows and events. We were always moving around with extra tampons to prevent her from getting stained.

“We don’t know if the bleeding was as a result of the abortion, maybe her womb has been tampered with but when Suleman saw that her bleeding didn’t stop, he dumped her.

“I wanted to get a tattoo one day and she opted to follow me. That was the day she removed the tattoo of Suleman’s name she had on her hand, then I knew my friend has been heartbroken.”