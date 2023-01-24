End Your Court Case, Let Us Talk About It In Our Sitting Room – Tinubu Begs Former Minister, Uche Ogah

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has pleaded with the former minister of state for Steel and Mines Development, Dr. Uche Ogah to put an end to all court cases he filed over the Abia state governorship primaries and come and meet him to talk over the matter.

Naija News recalls that Ogah had earlier filed a suit challenging Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the party.

Weighing in on the differences between the two men at the Abia State APC presidential and governorship campaign flag-off at the Umuahia township stadium on Tuesday, Tinubu explained that his position over the governorship dispute is clear to all as Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of the party and should be supported to win the election.

His words; “Two persons are in court over our governorship flag. But whether they are in court or not, my position is that Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of our party and will be supported to win the election.

“Dr. Uche Ogah is my friend and a member of our party. Please stop all court actions and come and see me. Let’s discuss this matter in our living room. We are the politicians. We put the parties together to salvage Nigeria from hunger, destitution and ignorance. Why are you taking me to third parties who are politically neutral? Please, let’s talk this matter over.”