Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Breaks Silence On Struggle With Sickness

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has broken the silence on his health following the announcement made by his wife, Cynthia.

Naija News earlier reported that Ebuka’s wife announced that her husband was extremely ill.

The mother of two stated this on Sunday night after her husband hosted the BBTitans premiere.

Speaking via Twitter, Cynthia praised her husband for handling the show with such professionalism, insisting that no one would have realized he was not physically healthy.

She wrote: “Who would have thought Ebuka is extremely sick right now… professional to the core.”

In a post shared on social media, the former Big Brother Naija Housemate revealed he was sick and got skinny.

Ebuka noted that good health is not appreciated enough and urged his fans and followers never to take good health for granted.

He wrote: “Good health is not appreciated enough. Never take it for granted. I got sick and got skinny”

Anita Joseph Gives Reason She’s Not Interested In Big Brother

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has blamed the economic hardship endured by millions of Nigerians as the reason she isn’t interested in this year’s Big Brother reality show.

Naija News earlier reported that BBTitians premiered on Sunday, January 15, 2022, with the unveiling of 20 housemates who would be competing for the $100,000 grand prize, weeks before the 2023 general election.

Speaking about the show, the mother of one disclosed that she is uninterested because of the forthcoming election.

She further maintained that Nigeria may be in for another eight years of turmoil if her citizens don’t get it right this time.