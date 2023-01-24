Dino Melaye Reveals Why Tinubu Was Missing At Lagos Project Commissioning After Bauchi Rally Flopped

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, has revealed why the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, was missing at the commissioning of important projects in Lagos State.

Naija News earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was on Monday honoured with a special dinner in Lagos after visiting the centre of excellence for the commissioning of projects under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The event organized by the Lagos State government was attended by All Progressives Congress (APC) members and top state and federal government officials.

However, APC presidential candidate and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was absent at the project commissioning and the banquet in honour of Buhari.

Tinubu and Buhari, including other party chieftains, were together in Bauchi State earlier for the APC presidential campaign rally before the event ended abruptly.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Dino Meleya alleged that Tinubu broke down after the Bauchi rally flopped and his Chinese doctors are working on him for revival.

While describing the former governor of Lagos as a bad omen, Melaye prayed that God should save Nigeria and Nigerians from the calamity.

He tweeted: “Tinubu couldn’t attend the all-important commissioning in Lagos because he broke down after the failed Bauchi rally. His Chinese doctors are working on him as usual for revival. May God save Nigeria and Nigerians from this calamity. Amen. SDM”