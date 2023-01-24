Buhari To Visit Kano Jan 30, Commission Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on the 30th and 31st of January 2023 will commission Kano State Independent Power Project.

The President will be in the Northern state for a two-day visit.

The Commissioner for Information and spokesperson for the Kano State governorship committee, Mohammad Garba confirmed this while addressing newsmen.

Garba spoke on the efforts of the committee towards ensuring victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

According to Garba, Buhari during his visit to Kano State would inaugurate projects ranging from a data centre to the Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Dala Inland Port, Teacher Reserved Housing Area in Ungogo Local Government areas, 10 Megawatts Independent Power Project, Tiga Dam, and Muhammadu Bridge.

The 10 megawatts IPP would power street lights, Industries, water supply projects, and other critical sectors.

Garba speaking on the 2023 governorship election in the state said the ruling party will record a landslide victory.

He noted that the issue of an inconclusive election would be guarded against in the 2023 governorship election.

Garba added that the ruling party will guard its votes to avoid resulting in inconclusive elections.

President Buhari is currently in South-West, Lagos State on a two-day visit to commission projects carried out by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government.