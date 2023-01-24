Buhari, Tinubu, APC Stalwarts Visit Emir Of Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, at his place in Bauchi.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC governorship candidate in the state, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.) and other party leaders.

President Buhari was led to the ancient palace by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who thanked him for the Kolomani oil wells at the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states.

Speaking at the monarch’s palace, President Buhari tendered his stewardship in the last eight years, saying that he has fulfilled his promise of serving the country.

He said: “In 2003 and 2012, I visited all the 774 local government areas in this country, and in 2019 when I was contesting for the second term, I visited all the states.

“So, there, I made the promise and the pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”

In his remarks, the Emir thanked the president for the visit and urged politicians to play politics without bitterness.

The monarch remarked that it is delightful when political leaders in modern state system honour the traditional institutions with a courtesy call.

He also commended the governor for ensuring a level playing ground for all political parties in the state and wished the president a safe trip back to Abuja.