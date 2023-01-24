Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation For Arase As Police Service Commission Chairman

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the approval of the lawmakers on the appointment of Solomon Arase, as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Naija News reports the President’s request was contained in a letter read before the legislators during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Arase is a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP)and retired about one year after President Buhari assumed office.

Quoting sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended in his letter, Buhari asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm Arase as the PSC chairman.

More Appointments In INEC

In a separate letter, President Buhari also asked the red chamber to confirm the reappointment of Mahmud Isa as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi and the new appointment of Sani Ali as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo.

Senate Asks CBN To Extend Deadline For Old Naira Notes

In another development, the Senate has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the circulation of old naira notes by six months.

The lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday said the apex bank should shift its deadline till July 31, 2023.

Naija News recalls the CBN had introduced the redesigned N200, N500, and N1000 notes on December 15, 2022, and set January 31st, 2023 as the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes.

Despite the challenges faced by Nigerians in securing the new notes, the CBN has on several occasions insisted that there is no going back on the January 31st deadline for the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation.

However, during a debate on a motion sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara) at Tuesday’s plenary, the lawmakers pointed out that the new notes were not enough in circulation, and the January 31st deadline was not feasible as it could lead to chaos in the country.