Buhari: May APC Members Blood Not Be The Fuel To Your Passing Out Parade – Wali Laments

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers State, Kingsly Wenenda Wali has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari not to abandon the party members in the state.

The APC stalwart lamented over the total abandonment by the President amidst intimidation and oppression from certain individuals in the state.

Wali wondered the reason the president has chosen to remain silent despite the obvious attempts of external forces to cripple the APC in the state.

Speaking via an open letter to the nation’s leader, Wali stated,“You (President Buhari) told us, that you’re determined to leave as your legacy, a free and fair electoral process.

“Well, I’ll like to be assured that stopping political parties from freely canvassing for votes, and throwing dynamites at people attending campaign rallies, is not your idea of free and fair electoral process.

“If APC members suffered this fate for supporting you in 2015, I pray their blood will not be the fuel that will be used for the cars that will be used for your passing out parade on the 29th of May.

“Even during the civil war, Rivers people didn’t have to die in their numbers, like they have died for supporting APC. The party that you’re the national leader.

“Sir, I know you’re not for anybody, but if you can’t be for us, try help us, as the Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to kindly direct the security agents in the state to operate with every sense of neutrality and do the needful to protect the lives of the people of Rivers in this political season.”

Wali observed that “While the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has issued a statement to openly condemn the double explosions that rocked the venue of the Rivers APC governorship rally in Port Harcourt, neither Buhari nor the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said a word on the bomb attack which left some persons terribly injured. Not even the national leadership of the party has said anything about the ugly incident.”