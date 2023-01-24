Buhari To Inaugurate Lagos Blue Rail, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Lagos State to commission some projects carried out by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Naija News had earlier reported that the President arrived in the South-West state on Monday.

President Buhari is expected to commission the first phase of the Lagos Blue Line Rail

The President on Tuesday will also commission the John Randle Yoruba Cultural Centre at Onikan, an all-purpose centre for arts, culture and tourism.

Buhari from Onikan would move to the Marina, where he would commission the Lagos Blue Line Rail, from where he would take a ride to Mile 2.

President Buhari is in Lagos on a two-day visit which began Monday, with the commissioning of the PPP-led $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, and the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, believed to be the biggest in Africa.

Buhari was also treated to the State of Excellence’s top-notch hospitality at a Gala Night.

‘It Is Massive’ – Says Sanwo-Olu As Buhari Commissions Lekki Deep Sea Port – [Photos]

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, January 23 welcomed President Buhari to the state for the unveiling and commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

In his remark, while welcoming the Nigerian leader, Sanwo-Olu said the project is a massive infrastructure that will, directly and indirectly, create job opportunities for residents of the state.

The Lekki Sea Port project is said to be the largest in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The multi-purpose Deep Sea Port promises to offer enormous support to the burgeoning commercial operations across the country and the entire West African region.