Blackface Raises Alarm Over Alleged Intellectual Property Theft

Nigerian dancehall singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo popularly known as Blackface has raised an alarm over an alleged intellectual theft.

Naija News reports that Blackface in a series of tweets on Tuesday accused a certain music act of not seeking permission from him before remixing his song.

According to Blackface, the unnamed act spent over one hundred and sixty thousand dollars to shoot a musical video but could not call him before remixing ‘his song.’

He wrote: “You spend $165k dollars to shoot musical video for your artist. Una no fit use 100 naira call the owner of the song before una remix am. Una dey form say una smart I believe. E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una! I dey come.”

Blackface further explained, after being called out by Twitter fans, that no artist has the right to remake or remix his works without proper permission.

“The love music I know. But that doesn’t give them the right to sample, remake or remix works I have already released without proper permission? I guess they are the real ones sabotaging me while they steal my works N some of una self no know what’s original and what’s fake”.

He added, “My people are never like just some uncreative stage occupies stealing others intellectual properties without fear of copyright laws.

“Them never use them as example yet very soon copycats go find out say they can run but they can’t hide.”

Blackface, however, raised the alarm, after top music director, TG Omori announced on Twitter that the ‘Joha’ music video by Asake cost over $165k (115million naira) to produce.