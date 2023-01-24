BBTitans: Ipeleng, Blaqboi Both Emerge HOH

Big Brother Titans housemates, Ipeleng and Blaqboi (Blaqleng) have both emerged as heads of House for this week with four housemates up for possible evictions.

Following a pairing of housemates on Sunday, the duo on Monday emerged as Heads Of House after winning the weekly game.

Recall that Biggie on Sunday, after the live show, came up with a twist that led to the pairing of the 24 housemates.

The pairing meant that whatever happens to a member of the pair impacts the other. This means if a member of the pair gets a strike, the second of the pair also gets a strike.

The housemates were asked to play a set of games. After the games, Biggie instructed each housemate to pick from the bowl with different gender and nationality for whoever was picking. At the end, the housemates were paired in a union that sparked conversations on social media.

These are the pairs up for possible eviction: Yelisa (Nelisa and Yemi Cregx), Juiolva(Juicy Jay and Olivia), and Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw).