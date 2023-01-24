Adeleke Vs Oyetola: Tribunal To Give Judgement On Friday

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to give its judgement on the State Gubernatorial election on Friday 27th January 2023.

Naija News reports that the tribunal which has been hearing the petition of former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who challenged the victory of the incumbent state governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the July 16 governorship election, has finally fixed a date for judgement.

It was learnt that the tribunal sitting was concluded on January 13, 2023, after the adoption of the final written addresses of the parties involved.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Tertse Kume, declared the judgement date will be communicated to parties through their lawyers.

It was however gathered that a notice by the tribunal has been pasted on the board of the entrance of the tribunal hall.

The tribunal has fixed Friday 27th January 2023 for the long-awaited judgement.

Naija News understands that The Nation has confirmed the development from its visit to Osun High Court, Oke-Fia where the tribunal is sitting.

The notice signed by the secretary of the Tribunal, David Umaru reads: “Petition number, EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 between Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola and Other ADEGBOYEGA ISIAKA and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others, the judgement shall hold on Friday 27th January 2023 at 9 AM.”

Recall that Oyetola dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Adeleke and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the tribunal to challenge the incident of overvoting in 749 polling units.