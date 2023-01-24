2023: Reactions As Obaseki Tells Supporters To Vote Atiku On ‘October 25’ During Rally

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sparked reactions after erroneously giving a wrong date for the forthcoming presidential election of February 25, 2023.

Naija News reports that the Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, shut down a popular market in Asaba, Ogbeogonogo market and schools in Asaba, the state capital for the party’s campaign rally holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

During the rally, Obaseki said Deltans and Edo supporters have concluded plans of voting for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, there is no way in the All Progressives Congress (APC) unlike PDP and the party will win the election by a landslide.

He noted that Edo and Delta states have agreed to give Atiku and Okowa 1.5 million votes in the presidential election.

At the conclusion of the speech, Obaseki urged supporters to come out en mass to vote for Atiku on October 25, 2023.

This sparked reactions from some netizens.

@Odogwu_Nomso wrote: “Obi will win Delta state by a Mile not to talk of Edo State lol. Been to both states recently & I know Politicians are not real. Anyway Delta will vote PO on Feb 25th & Okowa on Oct 25th”

@manah_mathew wrote: “Obaseki is a mumu man. The only reason Edo State voted him was to eliminate politics of godfatherism in our state. By 2024 his own tenure will be over. The only good news I have for Atiku Abubakar is that obaseki cannot win Peter OBI even inside his own house.not to talk of poli”

@NaijSpider wrote: “Well, to be fair, Edo people dey go vote for Peter Obi during the election on February 25th. If the message wey Edo people give Obaseki na for October 25th, dat be say Edo people don carry their PDP governor handicap”

@ChrisOjimaojo wrote: “My guy say na October 25th. Even the “nos” plenty pass. Anyway, Obi go win for February 25th. Atiku can wait for his October 25th”

@ewatomicruise wrote: “Shebi na October 25th be him own election na…. Our own Na February 25th”

@uyaka1 wrote: “Hahaha just as i was getting angry for him (Obaseki) lieing that Edo sent him to tell pdp that they will give them 1.5m votes, i was frowning and squeezing my face, fiiam he told them wait till October 25th after Peter Obi must av finish his 100days in office as President”

@zege123 wrote: “October 25th. They are cursing themselves by themselves. Obi will win February 25th. Atiku’s votes wise on Oct 25th. Amen”

@iamewemade wrote: “When you thought Tinubu was leading as the number one in matters of goof, boom, obaseki came from behind with a landslide. We can now finally say Obaseki is the undefeated champion of goof. October 25th?”

@obidient_child wrote: “We agree with this one oooo. After Peter Obi and Datti has been declared winners of February 25th election, Edo and Delta states will come vote for Atiku/Okowa in October 25. No problem with that one”