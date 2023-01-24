2023: Pat Utomi Calls On INEC To Investigate Hoarding Of PVCs In Lagos, Condemns Political Violence

A call has gone out to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look into the alleged hoarding of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Convener of Big Tent Coalition for Peter Obi-Yusuf Datti’s campaign, Prof. Pat Utomi, who made the call on Monday, said it was important INEC look into the matter because it is a breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to him, the commission should probe into the allegation to prevent any plot to disenfranchise electorates.

He said, “INEC must consider this alleged abuse as a violation of the electoral Act and tackle it headlong.”

Utomi also condemned the act of political violence that has become so rampant, saying a new modern Lagos “ought to be an arena of democratic freedom.”

The Labour Party chieftain faulted the destruction of the party’s campaign materials, the tearing of the posters and the beating of citizens wearing vests of other parties in Lagos.

He called such acts “uncivilised” and “unbecoming of people who claimed to be progressives and enlightened.”

Utomi added that “The use of area boys to intimidate voters is said to reach proportions of taking some people to the International Criminal Court (ICC).”