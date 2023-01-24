2023: Obi Reveals How He Was Attacked In Katsina

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Tuesday revealed how his campaign was attacked in Katsina State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the campaign team of Obi was in Katsina State on Monday to seek support for his presidential ambition.

Obi during his address at the rally had promised to tackle insecurity if he emerge as president in 2023.

Obi/Datti presidential campaign council in a statement released through its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, said the attack on Obi and his campaign team is condemnable.

The statement reads, “Our candidate had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”

He noted that the attack may have been carried out by some politicians who think they have the northwest in their pockets but are shocked by Obi’s presence in the region.

Onifade who commended the people of the state for coming out en masse called on security agencies to investigate the attacks to forestall future occurrences.