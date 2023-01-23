‘You Are Next’ Killers Of Imo Boss Threatens Hope Uzodinma

The killers of the sole administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Christopher Ohizu, have threatened the State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Naija News earlier reports that Ohizu who was abducted was slaughtered after a ransom of six million was paid.

In a viral video seen, the LG boss was seen kneeling with his hands tied to his back in an unknown forest.

The voice in the background of the video after disassociating the killers from the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and its alleged militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) threatened that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma would be the next to be killed by them.

“Hope, hear the voice once again, Hope, Hope, Hope, I only called you three times, Hope hear the voice once again, you see this man kneeling, Hope I know you must know this man (sic). I want you to watch the video, watch it very well, the way I am killing this man is the way I will kill you very soon.

“You think moving around with soldiers will solve the problem. Hope I thought you are a sensible man, I didn’t know you are a foolish idiot, you don’t know what you are doing,” he said.

Speaking further, the unidentified man accused Governor Uzodimma of sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists, saying “you people are the ones equipping them. You people entered Kuje prison and release captured Boko Haram fighters and give them uniforms, arm them with ammunition and send them to Igboland to kill our brothers thinking that you are killing unknown gunmen.”

He added, “we are not ESN, we are not IPOB, we are a set group of people that have seen what has been happening in this land and said enough is enough that we must fight to make sure that Biafra is restored.

“Hope, whether you people like it or not when the eastern region is concerned, there is no election and there will be no election in the eastern region, we can’t accept that, rather, you people will be dying one after the other.”

Imo State Police public relation officer, Henry Okoye, said the command will issue a statement to the public soon.