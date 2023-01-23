We Have Paid Off Kwankwaso’s N18 billion Schorlarship Debt – Ganduje’s Administration Announces

The administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has announced the payment of N18 billion scholarship debts incurred by Rabiu Kwankwaso-led administration.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Mohammed Garba disclosed the development on the foreign scholarship programme initiated by Kwankwaso before leaving office in 2015.

According to him, the Ganduje Administration met unpaid foreign and domestic scholarships when they came into power in 2015 but have paid N18 billion so far.

He said, “When we came into power in 2015, we met huge unpaid foreign and domestic scholarships left behind by the Government of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and this gave us a lot of problems. But we [have] settled about N18 billion so far.”

Speaking further, Garba explained that a debt of over five million euros from Cyprus had led to institutions in the country writing to Governor Ganduje.

According to him: “We have to sit down and negotiate a way out with Cyprus to reduce the debts. We [have] paid N600 million; N300 million in the beginning and another N300 million [now]. You can see how committed we are to settling all the scholarships [debts] left behind by the government of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

The commissioner insisted that the scholarship programme was haphazardly created and without due diligence.

“If Gawuna is elected as governor of Kano State, he will certainly look at the programme [and] fine-tune it,” he said.