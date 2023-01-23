VIDEO: Atiku Arrives Bayelsa For PDP Presidential Rally

The standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Bayelsa State for his presidential campaign rally scheduled for today.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President arrived in the South South state with his running mate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Dino Melaye, former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke, members of the PDP PCO and other party stakeholders.

In a video seen by online, Atiku was received at the local airport by the state Governor, Douye Diri, members of his cabinet, party supporters and leaders before he moved to the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium in Yenogoa in the state capital, venue of the rally.

Watch the video below

Confusion As APC Presidential Campaign Ends Suddenly In Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Monday ended abruptly due to an issue with the sound system at the rally.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stormed the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for the rally.

President Buhari could not address supporters of the party who had filled the stadium to express their support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The light went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

President Buhari who was not pleased with the development left the rally immediately with his entourage.

Recall that Buhari who is also the national leader of the party had arrived in Bauchi to lead the presidential and governorship campaign rally.