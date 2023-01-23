Victor Osimhen And Napoli Are In Trouble

Authorities in Italy are looking into whether Napoli altered documents related to the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille.

Prosecutors have requested additional information about the contentious contract between Ligue 1 team Lille and Napoli for Victor Osimhen, reports in Italy claimed.

Prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has asked for a copy of the evidence that the public prosecutor of Naples obtained during an investigation into fraud involving Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to an Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Records connected to transfers, including the Osimhen deal, were confiscated on June 21, 2022, during a raid of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ offices in France, Rome, and Naples.

To succeed in getting a conviction, the prosecution’s case is expected to need more evidence. As a result of the prosecution’s reliance on wiretapped conversations with several Juventus directors, who provided them with confessions, for the majority of their data, it is still unclear whether the evidence will be admissible.

In a previous trial, the counsel representing Napoli claim that it was difficult to independently verify a player’s transfer value.

They will likely nonetheless lose the case because a new legal threshold was created as a result of an appeals court decision that rejected their arguments as being unjustified.

Victor Osimhen, the most expensive African player ever, moved to Napoli for a record-breaking €70 million after leaving Ligue 1 team Lille.

Victor Osimhen has participated in 15 Serie A games for Napoli this season, making an appearance in 15 of them, recording 13 goals and providing three assists. He has made three appearances for the group in the Champions League, scoring one goal.