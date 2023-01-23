Transfer News Across Europe On January 23

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Monday, 23rd, January 2023.

Declan Rice, a 24-year-old English midfielder for West Ham United, is leaning toward joining Arsenal in the summer, however, Chelsea and Manchester United are also likely to be in the running for his services, according to the Guardian.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri of Everton has discussed the future of manager Frank Lampard and potential replacements with the club’s board, the Telegraph claimed.

Sean Dyche, a former manager of Burnley, is not a candidate for the Goodison Park managerial position, Mail reported.

Aston Villa is still optimistic that it will be possible to sign Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 23, before the January transfer window deadline (31), as reported by The Express.

Despite having their £55 million bid for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder rejected by Brighton, Chelsea is still interested in Moises Caicedo, according to Football. London.

Ruben Neves, a 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder, won’t be sold this month, Wolverhampton Wanderers have informed Liverpool, the NFL Football Insider claimed.

Antonio Conte, the coach of Tottenham Hotspur, has been offered a new contract, but the 53-year-old has asked Spurs to put it on hold because he does not want to think about his future right now. Conte’s contract with Tottenham expires this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

Leandro Trossard, a forward for Belgium, joined rivals Arsenal in north London, but according to his agent, Tottenham was in talks to sign him first. Arsenal was more successful in securing the 28-year-old’s transfer, the Mirror claimed.

The bids for Zaniolo, according to Roma manager Jose Mourinho, “are unworthy of him or the club,” thus he might decide against leaving, as reported by Soccer Italia.

If Roma decides to sell Zaniolo, they may try to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, who currently plays for Chelsea. Roma has made initial contact with Ziyech’s agent, Sky Sports claimed.

To aid in their fight against relegation, Everton also wants to sign Ziyech, but they would prefer to do so temporarily to make the switch permanent if they manage to stay in the league, Mail claimed.

Later today, the Toffees expect to finalize the loan signing of 25-year-old Dutch attacker Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, according to Franco Romano.

Iliman Ndiaye, a 22-year-old Senegalese striker for Sheffield United, is also a target for Everton in a £15 million transfer, the Sun claimed.

Vitor Roque, a 17-year-old Brazilian with a £52 million release clause in his Athletico Paranaense contract, is now the target of both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit, the Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Tete, a Brazilian winger on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk to Lyon, has caught Leicester City’s attention. The 22-year-old is also a target for Everton and Nottingham Forest, the Mail claimed.