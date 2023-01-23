Suspected Terrorists Kill Three, Abduct Three In Niger 24 Hours After Killing LG Councillor

Suspected terrorists have killed three persons and abducted another three in an attack on Kuta town in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to The Nation, the attack comes barely 24 hours after the killing of the councillor of Allawa ward in the Shiroro LGA by terrorists.

This publication learnt that the local government chairman, Akilu Kuta, escaped being abducted when the terrorists invaded some communities surrounding Kuta town.

The council boss, who was on his way to Minna via Egwa-Kuta road alongside the Niger State All Progressives Congress assistant youth leader, Suleiman Galkogo, narrowly escaped the attack, while their vehicle was damaged by gun bullets.

Among those abducted were a woman and her daughter-in-law in Bmanape community.

The terrorists reportedly stole several cattle and blocked the highway at Egwa village causing motorists to turn back in haste when they were sighted.

The incident has forced the Shiroro local government chairman to declare a 7pm to 7am curfew in Gwada and its environs.

NDLEA Seizes Over 1.7 Million Tramadol Pills

Meanwhile, over 1.7 million Tramadol pills have been recovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) from a warehouse at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

A statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday said that the Agency on January 18, also discovered 110.75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal in the state.

“Deliberate efforts to cut access to illicit opioids by the Agency again paid off on Tuesday when a consignment of Tramadol NDLEA operatives have been tracking for some months was eventually traced to a warehouse at Greenfield estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos. When the store was opened, a total of One Million Six Hundred and Forty Five Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty (1,645,560) pills of Tramadol 100mg, 200mg and 225mg were recovered.