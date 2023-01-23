Skiibii Speaks On Stealing From Estranged Lover, Dorcas Fapson

The management of Nigerian singer, Skiibii has released a statement following his estranged lover’s Dorcas Fapson‘s interview where she insinuated that the singer stole from her during their vacation in Zanzibar.

Naija News reports that Fapson, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, narrated how she was drugged during a vacation to Zanzibar with Skiibii and his manager and woke up to realise she had lost all her valuables.

Fapson disclosed that she woke up in her bed with her valuables, including $10,000 gone; of which Skiibii claimed that his wristwatch and chain too were stolen.

She, however, suspected him after spotting the same wristwatch on Skiibii’s hands, which he claimed was stolen from him.

The actress said that all the photos and videos she took of them on her Snapchat were deleted since he had her password.

Reacting to the development, the singer’s management on Sunday noted that the defamatory statements made by the actress turn DJ has been escalated to their lawyers for ‘appropriate review and action.’

Addressing the robbery comment, the management said there was a robbery in their lodge and other neighboring villas on the same day.

They also revealed that Skiibi bought a new iPhone to replace the one she lost in Zanzibar.

See full statement below;