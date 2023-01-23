Regina Daniels Shares What She Received From Her Husband While On Movie Set (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share the generous cash gift she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The mother of two who has been supportive of her husband’s political ambition disclosed she received a million naira whilst on a movie set.

The mother of two shared the cash her billionaire husband had sent her manager to bring to her location.

Excited about her husband’s generosity, Regina said: “So I am filming on set and hubby sent the accountant to bring cash to my location. Although the bank brought it in N200 denomination but it’s fine. I love it. Thank you”.

Watch video below;

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels, recently suffered a leg injury after her son, Moon, smashed a plate on her.

Naija News reports that the mother of two took to her Snapchat page to share a video of the home accident as she scolded her son.

In the video, Regina was captured cleaning her leg as she lamented over what Moon did to her.

While scolding her son, the little boy said ‘sorry’ to her and quickly ran away, probably over the fear of being beaten.

However, Moon was brought back to her mother who demanded he apologizes for the wrong with a promise to avoid such an incident.