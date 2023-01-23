President Buhari Approves Fresh Reappointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar and John Ohireime Asein as Directors General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar’s appointment which was renewed for a second and final tenure of four years was conveyed via letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/174 of 12th January 2023 in line with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Legal Aid Act, CAP. L9.

Similarly, John Ohireime Asein’s appointment was renewed for a second and final tenure of four years and conveyed in a letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/175 of 12th January 2023 in line with Section 36 (1) and (2) of the Nigerian Copyright Commission Act, CAP C28.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Modupe Ogundoro on Sunday.

The statement disclosed that Buhari also approved the appointment of Abiodun Ayodeji Aikomo, as Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) for an initial period of four years in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/173.

In separate congratulatory letters issued on 13th January 2023 by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice (SGF/PS), B.E. Jedy-Agba said the renewal of appointments of the two Directors-General took effect from 12th January 2023 and that their emoluments and other conditions of service were provided under the Certain Political Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act 2008.

She stated that the renewal of the appointment of the duo was predicated on the laudable achievements recorded by the various agencies during their first tenures.

She urged them to use their second tenures to consolidate and move the agencies to the next level.