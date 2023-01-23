Premier League Matchday 21 Results

The Premier League matchday 21 was as explosive as expected as some teams got favorable results while others continued with their poor run.

Liverpool vs Chelsea was the first game in the Premier League matchday 21 which unexpectedly ended in a goalless draw on Saturday. The draw left Liverpool in the 9th spot on the league table, with 29 points in 19 games, while Chelsea are in the 10th spot with 29 points in 20 games.

Also, on Saturday, Leicester City were able to give their fans the hope of remaining in the Premier League by recording a 3-3 draw with their in-form visitors Brighton. The draw has pushed Leicester City to the 14th spot with 18 points in 20 games. While Brighton remain in the 6th spot with 31 points in 19 games.

On the same day, Aston Villa defeated Southampton 1-0 away from home, West Ham United defeated Everton 2-0 at London Stadium, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest recorded a 1-1 draw, while Crystal Palace and Newcastle United ended their clash in a goalless draw.

On Sunday, the Premier League matchday 21 resumed with a blockbuster fixture between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. As expected, coach Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Wolves 3-0 to maintain their second spot with 45 points in 20 games. While Wolves remained in the danger zone (17th spot) with 17 points in 20 games.

As for Leeds United and Brentford, their meeting at Elland Road ended in a goalless draw. The draw has pushed Leeds United to the 15th spot with 18 points in 19 games. While Brentford are currently occupying the 8th spot with 30 points in 20 games.

The biggest game of the Premier League matchday 21 was between first-placed Arsenal and 4th placed Manchester United. Interestingly, Arsenal waited until the last minutes to steal a 3-2 win to remain at the top of the league with 50 points in 19 games. While United are occupying the 4th spot with 39 points in 20 games.

The last game of matchday 21 is between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur which is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 later tonight.