Photos/Video: Peter Obi Storms Buhari’s State For Presidential Campaign

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have arrived Kastina, the home state of the current Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari for their campaign.

Supporters of the candidates are seen at the airport where their helicopter landed, waving banners, and some of them clad in the party’s customized shirts, and caps.

Naija News reports Obi, along with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and other LP chieftains also held town hall meetings with students and women in the northern state.

It was observed that party loyalists and supporters of the Obi/Datti ticket form a single queue outside the stadium before being screened into the main event area.

The mood is ecstatic, music plays in the background as supporters await the arrival of the candidate and his running mate.

Some party chieftains and the candidates of the Labour Party from the region are already at the venue.