Photos: Tinubu, APC Governors Visit Emir Of Dutse

The standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, alongside some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Lagos State alongside the APC governors visited the Emir of Dutse while in Jigawa State for his campaign rally on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the head of Tinubu’s media office, Tunde Rahman, quoted the monarch as saying that the APC flag bearer has the competent and the capacity to lead the country.

According to the statement, the emir said Tinubu has shown his capacity in the past during his time as Lagos governor, adding that he was able to bring the North and South together under this administration.

The monarch, however, pleaded with the APC presidential candidate to help address water scarcity in Jigawa if he is elected president.

He said: “I’m a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe has the capacity and competence to rule the country.

“Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the North and South together under this administration.

“I attended your inauguration as the Jagaban of Borgu by the late Emir of Borgu. He was my friend. He was constantly talking about you and your good deeds.

“You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive. I’m also an accountant like you. I have also read some of your books, particularly the one titled ‘Financialism’. The only thing I lack, unlike you, is the will to play politics.”

In his reaction, Tinubu said he decided to pay the emir a courtesy visit as “a leader and father” to seek his support for the presidency.

He assured the traditional ruler that he would work hard to solve the nation’s pressing problems, adding that “he will not sell or share the nation’s patrimony like a piece of cake”.