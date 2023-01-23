RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Aboaba Is Dead

The Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Prof. Folagbade Aboaba, has reportedly died.

Aboaba, who is known to be an ally of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye reportedly died after battling an undisclosed illness.

The national chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Agricultural Engineers, Prof Folarin Alonge, confirmed the demise of the cleric in a statement on Monday, Naija News reports.

Aboaba died at the age of 90 years. Alonge described the late scholar as one of the founding fathers of the institute who was always passionate about the growth of Agricultural Engineering and mechanisation in the country.

He wrote: “One of our Fathers in the profession, Prof. Fola Aboaba, has gone home. He was a Professor of Professors of Professors.

“Prof Folagbade Olajide Aboaba was an Emeritus Professor of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Ibadan and the Pioneering Dean of the Faculty of Technology (1976-1982). I was privileged to be taught by him in both undergraduate and Masters’s classes. He was a mentor to several people and professors.

“He was the Executive Secretary of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (1992-1998). He was the founding Pro-Chancellor of Redeemers University (2005-2013). He was the Chairman of Governing Council of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos (1976-1979).”