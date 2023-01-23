IPOB Suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Over Insubordination

The younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kingsley Kanu has been suspended from the group in Germany over issues of insubordination.

The IPOB leader’s brother was reportedly suspended by the group for allegedly engaging in dealings the group describes as anti-IPOB, with the aim of bringing the IPOB family in Germany to disrepute and disorganising the larger IPOB family worldwide.

Naija News gathered that the development was contained in a statement issued by the group’s National Coordinator in Germany, Collins Chinedu and also issued by IPOB’s spokesperson in Nigeria, Emma Powerful.

The separatist group accused Kanu’s younger brother of insubordination to IPOB leadership, forming a parallel leadership in Germany and flouting the group’s code of conduct.

It advanced that Kingsley Kanu has been using his affiliation with the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu to an unmerited advantage and has been placing himself above every IPOB rule and discipline guiding the noble IPOB in Germany and worldwide.

IPOB explained that Kingsley Kanu must understand that the struggle to liberate Biafraland is beyond anybody’s affiliation with its supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu and that the struggle itself is beyond a family affair.

It warned that any member of the IPOB worldwide who chooses to deal with or take orders from him on behalf of the IPOB is doing so at his/her own risk.

The statement reveals that Kingsley’s offences include “Mr Kingsley Kanu has been in the constant habit of flagrantly flouting every IPOB code of conduct, thereby seeing himself as above the laws and often throwing every decorum to the winds.

“Reporting a fellow very hardworking IPOB member to the German Criminal Police contrary to the IPOB Code of conduct and in violation of his oath to the IPOB.

“Issuing orders to his superior officers in the hierarchy of IPOB without the approval of the IPOB Leadership.

“Imposing and parading an expelled IPOB member, Mr Ogbonna Abraham as the new National Coordinator in Germany with the sole intent to cause division within the existing structure in Germany.

“Ordering his purported national coordinator in German to create another principal servants forum through which IPOB members are being lobbied to join his illegal group and to attend a series of his illegally organised online.

“The IPOB in Germany is a registered non-profit making organisation under German laws.

“Mr Kingsley Kanu must, therefore, be reminded that further violations of the code of conduct will have serious legal consequences.

“In view of the above-stated infractions and anti-IPOB activities carried out by Mr Kingsley Kanu, the lPOB leadership in Germany hereby unanimously suspends him indefinitely from the family of IPOB in Germany led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with effect from today, the 21st of January 2023.”