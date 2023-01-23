‘I Love Oliver But Her Armpit Smells’ – BBTitans Lukay

Big Brother Titans housemate, Lukay, has alleged that his female colleague, Oliver, has body odor.

Naija News reports that the South African ‘Wahala’ housemate made this known during a conversation with Ipelang.

Lukay expressed his feelings for Oliver but said he isn’t comfortable because her armpit stinks.

His colleague, Ipelenge interrupted and urged him to stop the statement and Lukay said he will inform Oliver about it.

See the conversation below,

Ipelenge: “Oliver, I like her.

Lukay: “I like her too but her armpit smells.

Ipelenge: “Nah, stop it.

Lukay: “I’m going to tell her because we are cool like that. A good friend will tell you”

You Are An Antichrist If You Don’t Have Your PVC

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has said that those who constantly lament about Nigeria’s situation but don’t have Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) are antichrists.

According to the thespian, there are certain sets of people that should be referred to as antichrists because of their deeds.

Speaking via a video on her Instagram page, Anunobi stated that husbands and wives who cheat on their spouses are antichrists.

Speaking further, the actress insisted that those who sleep with minors are also antichrists. She went on to state that citizenry who are displeased with the state of the nation but have no PVC are also antichrist.